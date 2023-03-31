Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Leaks Reveal Gameplay, Story Details

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora news has been sporadic at best ever since the game was revealed nearly two years ago now with only the occasional update offered by Ubisoft. Those updates have not always been good ones either such as the one from July 2022 that confirmed the game had been delayed. Leaks from insiders and others claiming to be knowledgeable of the game have naturally filled in the gaps of the real updates, leaks such as the latest one from this week which claimed to offer information about the game through what appears to be a leaked retail listing.

Twitter user ScriptLeaksR6 tweeted about the new Avatar game this week by sharing a rundown of key features players will experience in the game. These feature reveal things like weapons that players will use, who they'll play as, and how parts from the larger Avatar universe like flying around on creatures you bond with will be incorporated into Frontiers of Pandora.

"Abducted by the the RDA, you, a Na'vi child, are trained and molded to serve their purpose," an overview of the game said. "You must reconnect with your ancient heritage and join the other clans to protect Pandora."

The same Twitter user has a track record when it comes to this game, so the info was believable enough on its own, but it became even more believable when it was stricken down off of Twitter by a copyright claim. We were able to collect the info from those tweets before they were removed, however, with that info seen below:

Become Na'vi

Harness your incredible strength and agility while customizing your character; crafting new gear, and upgrading skills and weapons to fit your playstyle.

Master Multiple Combat Styles

Fight off the dangers of Pandora as you embrace the precision of traditional Na'vi weapons, including your bow and spear-thrower, or leverage your human training with more destructive weapons, such as assault rifle and shotgun.

Soar the Skies

Capture and bond with your personal banshee—a large, dragon-like winged predator that will give you an edge in aerial combat and can be used for traveling long distances.

Explore a World of Wonder & Danger

Unfold the epic wonders of the Western Frontier – a never-before-seen continent of Pandora. Journey through beautiful yet unpredictable open world regions, where lowering your guard can lead to deadly mistakes.

From the way the info is formatted, it certainly looks like it comes from the description of the game one would find when looking at a retailer's site. The game's not listed anywhere for preorders right now, so while this info could be taken as a sign that preorders may open soon, it's best to just appreciate the linked info for what it is now as opposed to speculating what Ubisoft's next move might be.