Avatar Legends Fighting Game Confirms First Global Playtest (And It’s Soon)

Late last year, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans got a pleasant surprise. An upcoming 2D fighting game, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, will let us pit our favorite characters against one another in combat. Not to be confused with the Avatar Legends TTRPG, this video game will let players step into virtual combat using a combination of classic fighting game moves and Avatar‘s unique bending mechanics. And some lucky players will get to experience it for the first time very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game still doesn’t have a firm release date or even a release window. However, developer Gameplay Group International has kept fans engaged with exciting new gameplay trailers for iconic characters from ATLA and its sequel series, The Legend of Korra. Most recently, we got a look at the world’s greatest Earthbender, Toph, in action. Not long after debuting its latest gameplay trailer, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game confirmed its first global playtest. Though some players already got to check it out in an earlier, smaller alpha, this is a much bigger playtest that will be available worldwide. So if you want to be among the first to battle it out, Bender-style, now’s your chance.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Closed Alpha Playtest Sign-Ups

Image courtesy of Gameplay Group International

Avatar Legends is already shaping up to be an exciting new game for fans of The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. It has a stunning 2D animation style that pays homage to classic fighting games and the original character designs from the series. At launch, Avatar Legends will have 12 playable characters. More will be added via a seasonal model, according to the game’s Steam description. Along with PvP combat, the fighting game will also feature a single-player campaign with a story, exciting for my fellow fans of a good narrative-driven game.

So far, we’ve seen Aang and Toph in action via their own trailers. Other beloved characters, including Zuko, Katara, and Korra have also been confirmed via gameplay footage and prior limited playtests. Those who participated in the first, smaller closed alpha had pretty good things to say about the game, even in an early state. Now, the first larger, global playtest is about to begin, and you can sign up to step into the shoes of your favorite Benders. And this time, newly revealed playable character Toph will be in the mix. You can check out a first look at Toph gameplay below:

Play video

The Global Closed Alpha for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will take place from February 27th to March 1st. The playtest will onlybe available via Steam. Players can sign up via a Google Form, which asks a few basic questions about age and region. You will also need to join the game’s official Discord, where feedback will be provided during the Alpha. Sign-ups for the Avatar Legends playtest close on February 20th. After that point, accepted playtesters will be notified via email.

Many participants in the previous closed beta shared their gameplay via channels like Twitch. So, if you want to get a better sense of what the game is like ahead of this bigger, better alpha, you can check out some gameplay from Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game on Twitch.

Are you looking forward to an Avatar: The Last Airbender fighting game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!