New RPG Is Exactly What Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Have Been Waiting For

A brand new RPG looks like it may give Avatar: The Last Airbender fans what they have been waiting for. Despite being 20 years old, Avatar: The Last Airbender has sustained a loyal and passionate fanbase since its inception. The Nickelodeon animated series was a refreshing addition to the network’s line-up of cartoons, which featured SpongeBob SquarePants, The Fairly Oddparents, and a handful of other comedic shows. Avatar, however, aimed to tell a more serious, ongoing story. Of course, there was plenty of levity and humor that kept it fun for the whole family, but there was real weight to this show about a kid tasked with saving the world.

The show was filled with lots of action, spawned from the elemental powers various characters possess. Naturally, this made it a no-brainer to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender as a video game. Three different games were made during the show’s initial run, though they were all pretty mediocre, and the third game was relegated to Nintendo platforms and PlayStation 2, despite its predecessor being on Xbox 360. There have been other Avatar games, and there’s even an Avatar fighting game currently in development, but fans want a true, big-budget RPG that lets them feel the full power of the Avatar.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Should Keep an Eye on This New RPG

While we may have to wait for a true version of that, there is a new game that may scratch that itch. Developer Pathea Games is working on a new RPG known as The God Slayer. Set in a steampunk city, players fill the shoes of a man who can use the elements to traverse the world and fight foes. Players will be able to control earth, fire, water, wood, and metal to accomplish their goals, which is a bit more than what the average Avatar is capable of. It looks really good based on the gameplay that’s out there right now.

The God Slayer is a new open world RPG that's giving serious Avatar: The Last Airbender vibes. 👀



▫️ Play as an Elemancer who can control fire, water, earth, metal, and wood by harnessing qi

▫️ Sony is publishing as part of China Hero Project

▫️ Eastern-inspired steampunk… pic.twitter.com/phpEqlp8Ub — KAMI (@Okami13_) December 4, 2025

Unfortunately, The God Slayer has no release date at the moment, so this could be years away from ever seeing the light of day. It will release on Xbox, PS5, and PC whenever it does release, though. Paramount did confirm last year that it was working with Saber Interactive on a new AAA Avatar game that may actually be the official Avatar experience fans have been waiting for. It will be an original story with a new Avatar, but we know next to nothing about it beyond that, particularly when it might come out.

