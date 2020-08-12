Marvel's Avengers: New Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor Statues Revealed

A set of new Marvel's Avengers statues from PCS Collectibles has been revealed! The statues are part of the existing Marvel Gamerverse line, and bring 1:10 scale versions of the upcoming video games Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor to... well, not life, but the real world, anyway. The Avengers trio are sporting the looks from the video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, of course, and are posed in such a way that it looks like they are in the midst of battle.

The statues are made of plastic and are about 8 inches in height. The bases have a little blue line around it with the Avengers logo on there. All three are available for pre-order right now and are expected to ship this coming November. As they are statues, however, they are not posable by any means.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta already? What do you think of the statues? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out several photos of the PCS Collectibles statues!