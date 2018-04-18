Avengers: Infinity War Content Coming To Marvel Games

We are literally just days away from the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, and the company is going all out on the marketing push for the blockbuster film. That includes its games division, in which many of its titles will soon be updated with Infinity War content.

Marvel Games filled us in on what games will be getting updates over the next few weeks, including mobile favorites like Marvel Future Fight and Marvel: Contest of Champions, as well as the console hit Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2. The full breakdown can be found below — and you’d probably better gear up for Thanos‘ arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Contest of Champions: April 19 – Players join Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland for a Champion Challenge. April 25 – Four new events surface, including the “Infinity Nightmare” story quest, a daily “Infinity Trials” quest, a solo challenge, titled “Vanquishing Blows” and “Infinity Dungeons”, featuring social co-op quests. New characters launching include Proxima Midnight (available now), Corvus Glaive (April 26), as well as Captain America (Infinity War) and Iron Man (Infinity War) coming in May.

– Players join Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland for a Champion Challenge. April 25 – Four new events surface, including the “Infinity Nightmare” story quest, a daily “Infinity Trials” quest, a solo challenge, titled “Vanquishing Blows” and “Infinity Dungeons”, featuring social co-op quests. New characters launching include Proxima Midnight (available now), Corvus Glaive (April 26), as well as Captain America (Infinity War) and Iron Man (Infinity War) coming in May. Marvel Future Fight: April 24 – Fight legendary battles in three iconic environments: Titan, Sanctum Sanctorum and Wakanda. The first wave of a two-part update debuts with new film-inspired costumes, including Thanos, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Corvus Glaive, Winter Soldier, Proxima Midnight and Groot.

Fight legendary battles in three iconic environments: Titan, Sanctum Sanctorum and Wakanda. The first wave of a two-part update debuts with new film-inspired costumes, including Thanos, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Corvus Glaive, Winter Soldier, Proxima Midnight and Groot. Marvel Puzzle Quest: April 19 – In-game event begins. April 24 – New supports become available, including Children of Thanos and Infinity Stones. New characters include Captain America ( April 19 ), Black Widow ( May 3 ), Okoye ( May 17 ) and Spider-Man (Iron Spider) on May 31 .

In-game event begins. New supports become available, including Children of Thanos and Infinity Stones. New characters include Captain America ( ), Black Widow ( ), Okoye ( ) and Spider-Man (Iron Spider) on . MARVEL Strike Force: New Avengers: Infinity War characters assemble, including Thanos, Vision, Star-Lord, Loki and Doctor Strange.

New Avengers: Infinity War characters assemble, including Thanos, Vision, Star-Lord, Loki and Doctor Strange. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Event content coming soon with a new level and Avengers: Infinity War characters

Event content coming soon with a new level and Avengers: Infinity War characters Marvel Avengers Academy: April 26 – The in-game event goes live, featuring Scarlet Witch, Thanos, Killmonger, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Thane (son of Thanos).

The in-game event goes live, featuring Scarlet Witch, Thanos, Killmonger, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Thane (son of Thanos). MARVEL Spider-Man Unlimited: April 25 – Updates include new film-inspired characters: Spider-Man (Iron Spider), Thanos (Boss Battle).

The company expects millions of players to partake in the Infinity War activities. It reported, “Marvel continues to be the one of the biggest licensed IPs in mobile gaming. During the month of February, Marvel’s multi-game live event – which featured all-new characters, costumes and gameplay inspired by the box-office record-breaking film Marvel’s Black Panther – was played by over 16M active players and generated close to 10M new installs for the Marvel Games portfolio.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.