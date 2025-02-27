Avowed Update 1.2.4 Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Avowed update has been released by Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox via the PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to releasing a new update, the pair have also provided Avowed players with the patch notes of the update, which in turn reveal and detail everything new with the update. Unfortunately, the Avowed update — Update 1.2.4 — does not include any new content or any meaningful new features, but there are many improves and fixes.

While the aforementioned duo have provided the patch notes for Avowed Update 1.2.4, they have not provided any information about the file size of the update on any platform. However, it is safe to assume the file size will be on the smaller size considering the lack of new content and features.

Crashes & Major Issues

Adjusted character settings so that unkillable characters will now respawn if they mysteriously die, preventing blocked quest progression.

Quests & Area Design

Loot piles will no longer be placed in unexpected locations when created while the player is far away. Previously affected saved games will now have the loot pile back where the owning character died.

Players who killed Kostya and destroyed Solace Keep will no longer experience a dropped conversation when speaking with the leaders of the Living Lands during The Siege of Paradis. (Players with affected saves can now simply walk in and out of the meeting space to retrigger the conversation.)

Bounty Masters in Dawnshore, Shatterscarp, and Galawain’s Tusks now correctly allow players to turn in bounties, even if they have acquired more trophy items than expected.

Vemas now allows players to turn in Debt of Blood, even if they had already spoken to him upon returning.

The player will no longer become stuck with no objectives active during An Untimely End.

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in the environment near Dehengen’s Cottage.

Enemy loot will no longer disappear if the player killed Ygwulf and the assassins in the Cistern, saved their game, and then reloaded that save.

Ambassador Hylgard can no longer die from drowning in The Strangleroot while following the player, which was preventing him from appearing at the embassy in Paradis.

The player will no longer be blocked from finishing Ancient Soil if Fior mes Iverno becomes inaccessible.

Systems & Gameplay Improvements

Godless chests and sarcophagi now have currency in their loot lists.

Upgrade materials (metal, wood, leather) are now more consistently available across stores in each region.

Upgrade materials now properly refresh when store stock updates.

Autosave frequency has been changed from 5 minutes to 10 minutes by default. (This can still be adjusted in player settings.)

Autosave slots increased from 3 to 5.

The ability Bleeding Cuts now applies Bleed Accumulation more reliably.

Logging into Xbox Network on Steam no longer resets the player’s selected language setting.

Kai is now less likely to teleport inside a wall while using Leap of Daring.

Companions now assist in combat more reliably.

Visual & Art Fixes

Militia Guard patrolling Claviger’s Landing now has the correct neck texture.

Adjusted health bar position for the enemy Putrid Skeleton Wizard.

Fixed jittering of player hair and armor when afflicted by Poison Accumulation.

Reduced opacity of a water fountain inside Ondra’s Temple.

User Interface (UI) & Controls

Expanded controller rebind options: Most controller inputs can now be rebound, except for UI Navigation, Pause Menu, and Ledger navigation.

Companion abilities bound to the Quick Slot menu no longer become undone after reloading a save.

Added new settings for controller users to adjust gamepad look acceleration strength and ramp-up time.

Corrected typos in the Encumbrance tutorial and on the Compiling Shaders screen (now correctly states “a few minutes” instead of “a few moments”).

Miscellaneous

Launching Avowed with DirectX 11 is now disabled, as the game does not support it. Some players have been using a DirectX 11 launch parameter as a workaround for various crashes, performance problems, or compatibility concerns. However, this can introduce additional problems that we cannot troubleshoot or resolve, including unexpected visual or performance issues.



Avowed is available via the PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more Avowed news, as well as Avowed rumors and leaks, click here.