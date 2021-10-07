Square Enix Reveals Babylon’s Fall Graphics Upgrade

Square Enix has revealed that it is in the process of updating the graphics for its upcoming game Babylon’s Fall. The game features a unique graphic style meant to evoke oil paintings, but beta testers apparently had several visibility issues during the first two phases, and found that certain things were hard to discern. As a result, the game’s developers have announced a graphics update, which will keep the oil painting influence, but make things significantly clearer for players. On the game’s official website, developer PlatinumGames discussed the upgrade, and how it will improve the overall gameplay.

“This was an area we received many strong opinions and requests about inPhases 1 and 2 of the Closed Beta Test, particularly regarding poorvisibility. Accordingly, we have been working to improve the overallvisual clarity, while still keeping the distinctive classic fantasy oilpainting aesthetic,” the game’s website reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To give players and testers an idea just how much the game’s graphics have been improved, the website has also been updated with an “interactive screenshot,” allowing visitors to move a slider between the graphics for Phase 2 and Phase 3. The Phase 3 graphics offer a substantial difference over the previous phase, and there’s much more visual clarity this time around. The interactive slider can be found at the game’s website right here.

For those unfamiliar with Babylon’s Fall, the game was first revealed at E3 2021. A collaboration between Square Enix and PlatinumGames, the game is an online only co-op title for up to four players. Square Enix is promising players that the game will be accompanied by a number of modes added as free updates after Babylon’s Fall‘s official launch. A release date for the game has not been announced, but Babylon’s Fall is slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy that Babylon’s Fall is getting a graphics upgrade? Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!