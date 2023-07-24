New Job Posting Suggests a Back 4 Blood Sequel Could Be in the Works

Back 4 Blood launched back in 2021 as a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. The game was made by Turtle Rock Studios, the original developers of L4D and Evolve. While Back 4 Blood proved to be popular with the developer audience, the team decided earlier this year to stop doing any more DLC updates, instead putting its focus on its next project. Today, we may have gotten our first real hint at what that next project is going to be, as someone spotted a new job posting from Turtle Rock for a senior combat designer that could give us an idea of what's coming down the pike.

The job posting was spotted by Reddit user fo1mock3 on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. It's calling for applicants for a senior combat designer posting at Turtle Rock Studios and says that this position will "help create our next AAA title." Of course, that could mean any game, but it goes on to say that successful applicants will have a "love of games: specifically FPS, Co-op, and Multiplayer games." Now, that's not confirmation that a Back 4 Blood sequel is coming, but it does suggest that Turtle Rock will, at the very least, continue to develop games in the genre it's known for.

Of course, it's important to take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only do companies post new jobs all the time but Turtle Rock could easily change to a different project before anything is officially announced. That said, it's hard to see an announcement like this and not think that the team is working on some kind of multiplayer FPS game. Whether or not that will be a direct sequel to Back 4 Blood is very much still up in the air, but fans of that game will likely be very happy with whatever's coming next.

Even though Back 4 Blood is not currently being updated consistently by Turtle Rock, the game is still very much playable. Its "Game Director" AI helps keep things fresh even when Turtle Rock isn't, so it's definitely worth checking out on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms if you haven't already. While we don't know exactly what's next for the studio, it wouldn't be surprising if this job posting is just the beginning of new announcements from the studio over the next several months.