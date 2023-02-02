Back 4 Blood Content Ending as Turtle Rock Studios Moves on to Next Game

Back 4 Blood creator Turtle Rock Studios is calling it quits on the Left 4 Dead-like zombie game, the developer announced this week. It's moving on to something else, something that it calls its "next big thing," though Turtle Rock apparently isn't ready quite yet to talk about what that something might be. No more content updates for the game are coming based on what can be inferred from the announcement post, though the game itself will still remain playable by all who own it.

Turtle Rock announced the end of Back 4 Blood content in a post on its site that first looked back on the successes of last year and said that "this phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close." The devs said that they're comprised of a relatively small team for people who work on games of this size, and because of that, they've decided to fully turn their attention towards the next game.

"Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games," the post said. "We don't have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it's time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing."

Though no new content is coming to the game, Turtle Rock reassured players that the game "will continue to operate" and that the creators would still be active on social platforms to interact with fans.

Back 4 Blood first released in October 2021, so the support lasted just over 15 months until the new content dried up. That's a relatively short timeframe compared to the length of time some other games are supported, but it wouldn't really be fair to say Turtle Rock skimped on content either. Outside of more routine updates, the developer also put out three different expansions: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. Those added new characters, cards, and more to the game throughout the past year or so, so if you had the season pass, you got quite a bit of content in that timeframe.

Turtle Rock made references to Back 4 Blood in its post such as saying "this phase" of the Ridden fight was over while also capitalizing "Back" when saying "we'll be Back." Nothing about a Back 4 Blood sequel was mentioned explicitly in the post, though it wouldn't be unreasonable to imagine that the developer would want to stay within the world it created when developing whatever's coming next.