‘Bad Blood’ Brings Battle Royale Action To ‘Dying Light’ On Steam Early Access

A few months back, we talked about a new Battle Royale mode coming to Dying Light, under the name of Bad Blood. The introductory gameplay looked promising at the time, but we were wondering when it would be ready to play. Wonder no more!

The development team at Techland has confirmed that Bad Blood is now available on Steam Early Access for PC owners to try out! Though the game will eventually be free-to-play upon release, it’s currently being offered as an Early Access title for $19.99. But you get a Founder’s Pack for making that investment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack includes three legendary weapons skins, along with a legendary mask, 1000 Blood Bucks and the Founder’s Pass, which provides access to even more skins once the game officially launches down the road.

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect from the new mode, in which you battle to be the last person standing on the map, by any means necessary.

“Get competitive and get the blood on your hands in the all-new brutal royale experience.

Enter a zombie-infested area and compete as one of 12 players to become the only survivor. Scavenge for weapons, destroy zombie hives to level up, and combine your advanced parkour mobility with brutal combat skills to outrun, outsmart, and outplay your opponents.

It’s all in, one out in Dying Light: Bad Blood – a fast-paced and gory online game that creatively blends PvP and PvE combat while retaining the core of Dying Light’s iconic gameplay,” the game description reads.

It also offers a “seamless mix of PVP + PVE,” according to the description. “Kill the zombies and destroy their hives to collect blood samples and level up your character. Prey on other players, steal their loot, and become the only one to leave the zone alive.”

If you’re a long-time fan of Dying Light or just need something to play until the sequel rolls around next year, then Bad Blood should definitely suffice your needs. It’s on PC now and will hopefully make its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year. The original Dying Light is available on those platforms now.