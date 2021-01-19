Balan Wonderworld Demo Announced

Square Enix has announced that it will release a free demo for the upcoming 3D action-platformer video game Balan Wonderworld next week starting January 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. If you've been wanting to give the title from former Sonic the Hedgehog developers like character designer Naoto Ohshima and director Yuji Naka a go, chances are good you have some sort of platform to do so with considering the wide range. The full title is set to release on March 26th.

More specifically, the demo will allow up to two players to explore several different worlds in local co-op or solo. Based on Square Enix's description, it would appear that all of World 1 will be playable in the demo with some parts of World 4 and World 6 available to play as well. All of these appear to be woven out of the hearts and memories of different people.

We've got some Balan-tastic news! 🎩✨ A demo will be available to download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on January 28, 2021! Play alone or local co-op with a friend and get ready to enjoy the magic that is #BalanWonderworld. pic.twitter.com/c5aAGbBhoi — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) January 19, 2021

Here is how Square Enix officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here."

As noted above, Balan Wonderworld is set to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Balan Wonderworld so far? Are you interested in checking out the demo? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!