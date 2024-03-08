Baldur's Gate 3 Fixes Problem With the Game Plaguing Players on PC and PS5

If you are still playing Baldur's Gate 3 whether on PC or PS5, you will be happy to know an issue that has been plaguing the RPG is being fixed. In fact, it has already been fixed on PC, with a fix on PS5 coming soon. Unfortunately, there is no word of when Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players will be treated to the fix, but that is because the Xbox version in general is behind on updates compared to the PS5 and PC versions.

The fix comes part of a hotfix, which is different than an update in one key way. Unlike an update, a hotfix does not require a download from the player. As a result, you'd have know way of knowing this hotfix was released just by booting the game up. As for the fix itself, it involves crowded areas. As you may unfortunately know, sometimes BG3 crashes when in crowded areas, presumably because of the work it is putting the CPU through. Whatever the case, the issue has been fixed on PC, and will be fixed on Mac and PS5 "shortly."

There is no mention of Xbox consoles, which may suggest this issue is not present on the Xbox version of the game, but as alluded to, it could also be because this version is lagging behind right now in terms of patches.

We’re dropping a small fix on PC today, with Mac and PS5 to follow shortly, that should resolve a crash occurring for some players in crowded areas! pic.twitter.com/vQtxfHKLwV — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) March 8, 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via Mac, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically acclaimed RPG -- including all of the latest BG3 news, all of the latest BG3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest BG3 speculation -- click here.

"It's almost poetic that Baldur's Gate 3 should pick up that torch that BioWare lit and then set down years ago," reads a snippet from our official review of the RPG. "Baldur's Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre. While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it's a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss."