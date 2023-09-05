New Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Released With Patch Notes
BG3's latest update features a number of changes across PC and PS5.
Larian Studios has today released a new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 across PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. Within recent weeks, Larian has made clear that it's already working on the second major post-launch update for BG3 that should be rolling out relatively soon. Prior to that substantial patch's arrival, though, a smaller update has now gone live and features a variety of fixes for various aspects of the mega-popular RPG.
Perhaps most notably, this new patch for Baldur's Gate 3 gives players access to dialogue options associated with Minthara which were previously locked as a result of certain bugs. Larian has also made a handful of fixes to multiplayer, performance, UI, and other crashes that those on PC have been running into since the release of BG3 last month. Lastly, some PS5-specific fixes have been implemented with this hotfix which should resolve graphical errors that have been coming about with certain TVs.
You can get a look at everything that has changed in this new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix down below.
Hotfix Patch Notes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fixed a bug that locked players out of many of Minthara's lines of dialogue.
CRASHES AND BLOCKERS
- Fixed sometimes not being able to talk to NPCs or party members because the game thought you were still in a dialogue.
- Fixed a rare crash that would occur when faraway characters got close to the party.
- Fixed a crash that would occur if a guard responding to a crime created a summon (e.g. an elemental), and you fled the combat or were incapacitated without killing the summon.
- PS5
- Fixed an issue causing the game's audio to stop working on PS5.
- Fixed graphical issues on HDR TVs when the HDR black level calibration was set to 0.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard.
PERFORMANCE
- Fixed a memory leak when creating and destroying many objects.
MULTIPLAYER
- Improved performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in splitscreen.
- Fixed splitscreen not working correctly when a client with splitscreen already enabled joins a multiplayer game.
- Fixed dismissed avatars not showing up properly in Withers' Wardrobe if the host is at camp and is already looking inside the wardrobe.
- Fixed characters sometimes disappearing on splitscreen when the client reconnects after disconnecting while listening in on a dialogue.
- Clients rejoining a multiplayer game where there's a dismissed avatar in Withers' Wardrobe will now be able to pick that avatar up again rather than have to create a new avatar. (This bug would happen when the client left the session and another player selected that client's avatar in the middle of the dismiss-to-camp dialogue.)
FLOW AND GAMEPLAY
- Trader NPCs will now retain their Approval Rating of avatars and companions even after they're dismissed to Withers' Wardrobe.
- Fixed the Emperor not dying and therefore not triggering the Game Over flow if you bring him to 0 HP outside of combat in the Astral Plane.
- Fixed not being able to talk to Minthara at camp if you dismissed her outside of camp.
- Fixed Level Up not working as expected if you level up while the game is saving.
- Fixed Hag's Bane not having an effect on Auntie Ethel.
UI
- Fixed text being cut off in the title of tutorial pop-ups.
- Fixed button prompts getting cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen on splitscreen.
- Fixed some UIs not updating when saving, causing, for example, Shadowheart's inventory to appear empty when you recruit her on the beach.
- Fixed the tadpole count in the Radial Menu on controller.
CONTROLLER
- Fixed characters getting stuck when the Analog Stick Selection setting is set to Left Stick and you rotate the stick in circles as far as it can go.
ART
- Added nipple covers to Cazador's spawn for when the nudity filter is enabled.
LEVEL DESIGN
- Moved Withers' Wardrobe in the crèche camp to avoid clipping with Shadowheart's tent.