New Baldur's Gate 3 Update Released to Fix PS5 Bug

Larian Studios has today pushed out a new update for Baldur's Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 that fixes an issue tied to save files. For some time now, PS5 players of BG3 have been running into Error 544, which would result in invisible save files being generated. Given that these saves weren't visible to the player, it means that they couldn't be deleted. Fortunately, Larian has now tweaked BG3 slightly to make this error a thing of the past.

Mentioned on the official Baldur's Gate 3 X (or Twitter) account today, Larian said that it has now released a small hotfix for the game on PS5 that should solve this problem. Although there weren't extension patch notes provided by Larian with this update, the studio did outline what BG3 players will need to do in order to now delete these saves. In short, the process is quite straight forward and shouldn't take long to complete.

Here are the guidelines that Larian provided to solve this matter for Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5:

Update your game with the new patch

Navigate to 'Load Game' on the game menu

Review old saves that may have been invisible

Delete these old saves

Launch your main game save

Moving forward, Baldur's Gate 3 should continue to receive new updates across both PS5 and PC. However, these future updates might be more focused on fixing various bugs like this one rather than adding tons of new content. Near the end of 2023, Larian released a substantial patch for Baldur's Gate 3 that it said it was viewing as a goodbye to the game. Given the popularity of BG3, there could certainly be more content released throughout 2024, but it seems as though Larian is beginning the process of moving onto its next big project internally.

Does this new BG3 update on PS5 impact you today? And how do you feel about the RPG so far based on your own time with it? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.