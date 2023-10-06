Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Finally Lets Players Change Their Names

Since the release of Baldur's Gate 3 and even long before that since the game was in early access for so long, players had been asking for one new feature to be added: an option to change your appearance somehow. Whether it was because their characters looked different than expected in-game compared to the character creation screen or because they just wanted a change, it was a top request from players that Larian Studios made good on in the big update released last month which added the Magic Mirror feature to players' camps. Now, that same feature has been updated with another use that finally lets players change their name, too.

The Magic Mirror can also now be used on hirelings now, the characters meant to replace those who are lost if too many core members of your party die or leave otherwise. These changes were part of a larger update, Hotfix #9, which was released this week. The full patch notes for that update can be found below:

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #9 Patch Notes

You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.

You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.

Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.

Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.

Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).

Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.

Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.

Fixed an issue causing Minthara's romance to unreliably trigger.

Fixed Minthara's dialogue after you kill Orin not triggering properly when you talk to her.

Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.

Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.

Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.

Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave-join combat loop in certain circumstances.

Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.

Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.

Other restrictions still exist on the Magic Mirror which were outlined in Larian's initial announcement about the feature, though ignore the bit below about hirelings as that's no longer relevant.

"The Magic Mirror allows you to change up your appearance whenever you'd like, however many times you'd like," Larian said previously. "There are some restrictions: your appearance, voice, pronouns and nether regions can be changed, but your race/subrace and body type cannot. Origin characters, hirelings and full illithids cannot use the Magic Mirror. Cosmetic modifications that are a consequence of your gameplay choices will persist – hag got your eye? Swallow any interesting tadpoles lately? There's no Magic Mirroring those big life decisions away."