Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Release "Still On Schedule" For 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has quickly become one of the biggest hits of the year, and developer Larian Studios is hoping to continue that success with tons of post-launch support and the release of an Xbox Series X/S port. The team has already released several substantial patches for the game, but Xbox fans have yet to get a firm release date for their console of choice. While Larian isn't ready to announce an official release for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox yet, it did confirm that the port is still currently on schedule to release by the end of 2023.

The news comes from Swen Vincke on Twitter. The Larian developer is generally up-front about Baldur's Gate 3's development on social media, and that's still the case here. Vincke says that BG3 on Xbox is "being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year. We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done." Of course, if Baldur Gate 3 does plan to ship on Xbox this year, it'll have to make that announcement soon. There are only two more months left in the year, giving Larian a small window to hit. Even if the team is unable to make it happen, it doesn't sound like fans will be waiting too far into 2024 to see BG3 on Xbox.

What's Next for Baldur's Gate 3?

Latest on the Xbox – being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year. We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) October 31, 2023

Outside of the upcoming Xbox Series X/S release, the next thing Baldur's Gate 3 fans have to look forward to is Patch #4. The third major patch launched on September 22, so many were hoping to see the fourth one before the end of October. Obviously, that's now behind us, so fans will need to wait at least a few more days, if not longer. Currently, Larian hasn't announced what will be coming in the fourth patch, but fans certainly have a long wishlist of things they'd like to see.

The number one request would be crossplay, though Larian might hold that for the Xbox Series X/S launch. After all, having it available on the same day the game goes live on all three platforms would certainly make a ton of sense. Otherwise, fans want things like better inventory management and more companion quests for the characters whose stories currently feel a little slight. And, of course, the patch will likely come with a host of bug fixes and updates.

When that patch does come, fans will undoubtedly have a bunch of new content to dig into. With the team taking more time with this patch, we might see the largest one yet. It is worth noting that Larian has been pumping out patches ridiculously quickly, so giving them some extra time is certainly not a bad thing.