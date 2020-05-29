Baldur's Gate 3 Releases New Sizzle Trailer, More Info Coming in June

Baldur's Gate 3 just dropped a new "sizzle trailer" and is promising that June will be full of news about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game. Earlier today, Larian Studios dropped a 40 second "sizzle trailer" showing some new gameplay for Baldur's Gate 3, the highly anticipated third installment of the popular D&D video game franchise. The trailer didn't reveal too much new info about the game, although we saw several cool looking spells, including what appears to be the use of "Mage Hand" to push an orc or a goblin off of a cliff.

Larian Studios also promised that more news about the game would be revealed on June 6th, as part of the Guerilla Collective Showcase on Twitch. The three day stream will be hosted by Greg Miller and will feature a number of announcements from various indie game studios, so it's possible that Larian Studios will announce the date of an open beta, or possibly even the game's release date.

We know you've all been waiting, so let's get ready to tell some stories together. Baldur's Gate 3 news will be dropping throughout the month of June, starting June 6 on the #GuerrillaCollective Showcase. What does it all mean? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/ICoj4DHs8u — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) May 29, 2020

We do know that Baldur's Gate 3 will involve both the mind flayers and the githyanki, both of which are classic D&D creatures that date back to the earliest days of the game. Players will control several characters who have mind flayer tadpoles embedded in their brain, giving them psionic powers but at the risk of slowly morphing into a mind flayer themselves.

You can check out the full trailer in the tweet above, and we'll find more about Baldur's Gate 3 in just over a week.

