Baldur's Gate 3 Delayed

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 will no longer be releasing next week on September 30. Rather, the PC and Google Stadia game will hit the following week. More specifically, the renowned RPG studio has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 has been delayed from September 30 to October 6. In other words, its early access release date has been pushed exactly one week.

According to Larian Studios, the game's development suffered "a few unexpected delays" and it still has some stability issues that need to be sorted before the game can be released into the wild.

Below, you can check out Larian Studio's statement about the delay in its entirety, right from the mouth of Larian Studios:

"It’s the year 2020! We’re launching an active development build, which means that things can go right, or they can go wrong each time we compile a new one. Live development different to 'going gold' in that you never really have a 'gold version.' Our guiding principle for early access is that it’s fine for there to be smaller bugs or a few things that are lacking polish, but it needs to offer a fun gameplay experience with as few crashes as possible. We’re nearly there but we had a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we’re sifting through. Because of the delays, our translations are also later than expected and we want to ensure localization for the announced Early Access languages is strong enough for our international fans to have a good time. Thankfully, a week’s delay (to October 6) is all we expect to need to triple check stability and triple check localization."

The statement continues:

"We say 'expect' because the game still has to pass the 'World Tester.' The World Tester is a sort of AI super-gamer that plays through the game at incredible speed, stress testing everything and pushing it to its limits. This super-gamer is currently playing through, and the results are looking good but not perfect yet. We know that if the super-gamer doesn’t break the game, there’s less chance you will. Not that we have any illusions you won’t try! As a result of all the testing that’s been going on, we do now have our PC minimum requirements for day 1, and you can check those on the store pages. Early Access is going to launch on October 6th on Stadia, Steam, and GOG. It is. It really is."

Baldur's Gate 3 will be available, in early access form, via PC and Google Stadia on October 6. It's currently unclear how much it will cost when it does release.

"Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power," reads an official pitch of the game. "Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons."