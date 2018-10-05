‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Development Rumors Addressed by Larian Studios

A return of the Baldur’s Gate fantasy franchise would be incredible! When BioWare’s IP came back into the fray with a rumor that Divinity: Original Sin team Larian Studios was taking over the franchise with a third installment, the fan-base went nuts. Unfortunately, however, the rumor was just that – a rumor.

The rumor first began when an RPG Codex user mentioned that he knew someone, a former Larian developer, that was working on the new Baldur’s Gate. inXile Entertainment’s Brian Fargo took those rumors and just poured gasoline all over them when he mentioned on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I happen to know who is working on BG3 😉 — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) October 4, 2018

Alas, it was a bunch of bull.According to WCCF Tech who got into contact with Larian Studios themselves, the source themselves reiterated that they have not purchased the IP and are not working on anything Baldur’s Gate related. That makes sense given that they are still working around the clock on their Divinity series as well as a new adventure coming up with Project Gustav.

Still, even though we knew it wasn’t likely – it is sad. The Baldur’s Gate lore is phenomenal both in the games, the comics, the tabletop experiences – it’s understandable why so many would want to see it continue. Unfortunately BioWare won’t be working on that any time soon either for obvious reasons, so for now the franchise must rest in peace.

Still, it’s not all a loss. Project Gustav is an ambitious project that Larian has said will top even that of Divinity. You can learn more on how the progress is going and where it goes from here in the documentary about the studio below!

What are your thoughts on the Baldur’s Gate series? Would you like to see the fantasy adventure return to the world of video games, or would you like to see it left off in the last generation? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about this beloved brand of storytelling.