Bandai Namco Partners With the Los Angeles Angels

Bandai Namco has announced a new sponsorship agreement with the Los Angeles Angels. As a result, viewers and attendees can expect to see signage related to the company, potentially promoting brands such as Pac-Man, Elden Ring, Tekken, and more. The video game publisher moved its U.S. headquarters to Irvine, California recently, which prompted the sponsorship agreement. In a press release, Angels chairman Dennis Kuhl talked up the partnership, and the connection between the two organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bandai Namco to the Angels PartnershipFamily,” said Kuhl. “With Bandai Namco movingtheir US headquarters to Orange County, and our shared objective ofentertaining millions while supporting our local community, this is anatural fit between our brands that I know our fans will enjoy.”

Video game publishers and MLB teams have a long history of working together. In 1992, Nintendo chairman Minoru Arakawa purchased a majority stake in the Seattle Mariners, helping them remain in the city. The move was meant to convey Nintendo’s appreciation for the Seattle community, where its headquarters was located. Bandai Namco is not purchasing a stake in the Angels, but as Bandai Namco Holdings USA Inc. president and CEO Nobuhiko Momoi makes clear, this move is similarly meant as a way of endearing the company to the local community.

“We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Angels andsupport California’s first MLB club as we bring our own teams togetherunder one roof at Bandai Namco’s new US headquarters in Orange County,”said Momoi. “It’s thrilling to think that the Bandai Namco brand andsignature icons such as Pac-Man, which has been delighting our fans formore than 40 years, will now help bring even more excitement to baseballfans as they sit in beautiful Angel Stadium. We invite members of theOrange County community to learn more about Bandai Namco, a company whohas created and published some of the world’s most recognized and adoredentertainment products.”

