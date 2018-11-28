‘Batman: Arkham Collection’ Confirmed, But Prepare Your Wallet

UPDATE: The Collection is now available on PlayStation Network, but is also priced for $59.99. You can get it here.

ORIGINAL STORY: So, you may recall a few days ago when we ran a report suggesting that a new collection of Batman: Arkham games was coming to Xbox One, complete with 4K support? At the time, we didn’t have confirmation as to whether this was happening. However, it’s official — the Collection has arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb confirmed the release on his blog page earlier this evening, with the games now available for purchase on Xbox One. The Batman: Arkham Collection can be found here, and has this for the official description:

“Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection.

Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

While there’s no specific mention of the games being 4K-supported, the listing does show that the games are Xbox One X Enhanced, so they should bring out the best in Rocksteady’s adventures.

But, alas, there’s a catch. You remember in the past being able to pick up the likes of Batman: Return To Arkham and Batman: Arkham Knight for just a few bucks? Apparently with Arkham Collection, it sits at $60.

Yep, you read that right. Instead of the package going for $30, it apparently sits at a full price. And that’s not even including Batman: Arkham Origins for good measure. (To be fair, the DLC for each game is included, though some may argue it’s still a bit high. The game’s rating has already been rocked by Xbox users, likely due to price.)

For those of you that purchased the games previously, there is some good news. They should automatically be updated to be Xbox One X Enhanced, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing this collection to obtain them. This is just for those purists that want them all in one shot, but it never hurts to look around and find them on sale.

There’s no word yet if the Arkham Collection is being planned for a PlayStation 4 release, as there’s no sign of it on the PSN store just yet. However, the games are available for separate purchase; and based on what we’ve played, they look pretty spiffy on a PS4 Pro. We’ll let you know if WB Games announces a release.

So if you’re a Batman fan, be sure to check the Collection out now. Just prepare your wallet for that Bat-sting. It’s worth it to some with the DLC, but a holiday sale would be nice. And, um, we can have Origins 4K some day, right?

Batman: Arkham Knight and Batman: Return To Arkham are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.