Batman: Arkham Collection For PS4 and Xbox One Leaks

Good ol’ Amazon UK has leaked Batman: Arkham Collection for PS4 and Xbox One, which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight all in one package for PS4 and Xbox One. According to the listing, the trilogy package will arrive on September 6. As you will know, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment previously put out a similar package featuring the same games on digital store fronts, but not at retail. Meanwhile, Origins is still nowhere to be found as Rocksteady continues to act like it doesn’t exist.

“Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection,” reads an official pitch of the product. “Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation—Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

For those that don’t know: Batman: Arkham Origins was the only game in the series not developed by Rocksteady. It was developed by WB Games Montreal, and for that reason Rocksteady pretends like it doesn’t exist and looks at the series as strictly a trilogy. And this is unfortunate, because it’s only going to become harder and harder to play Origins, which is liked by many.

According to the listing, the retail release will feature steelbook packaging. As for additional ports — such as Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia — none are mentioned in the listing.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives, but Amazon listings are a reliable leak source, and often reveal many games before they are announced or revealed. Meanwhile, September 6 is a Friday, so the date checks out. Friday, alongside Tuesday, is the most common day for big publishers to release their games.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Will you be revisiting this classic cross-gen series if it releases in September?

