Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Statue Is Beautiful – And Expensive

Even though it's been a couple of years since we've been rolling through Gotham City in Batman: Arkham Knight, it remains a key comic book title for this generation, and something that a lot of players are still enjoying. But now fans can take their love for the game one step further, with a new statue by Prime 1 that shows utter detail in one of Batman's greatest costumes. That said, it might just break your wallet.

Prime 1 Studio has announced a special limited edition Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Statue, White Version, that's set to come out between November 2018 and January 2019. While that's a long time to wait, that's fine, since it'll give you the time you need to save up the funds to pay for this bad boy, because it'll run you over $900.

But this is no rinky dink statue. The Arkham Knight model stands at a whopping 33 inches tall, and comes with an alternate mouth armor portrait, a stand with freakin' skulls on it, and a number of details that look absolutely marvelous when it comes to all things Batman. Even though it's not a traditional black like a lot of his costumes, it looks pretty bad-ass in grey, if we dare say so ourselves.

Here's the full product description, straight from Prime 1:

"Every time I put on that suit, it's my chance to help people who are in trouble. I guess on a personal level, it's my chance to look like a worthwhile human being again. In my eyes... no one else's. It's what I want, Bruce..."



Prime 1 Studio is proud to present MMDC-10WT: Batman Beyond White Version from the Batman Arkham Knight. Inspired by the suit of the Batman of the future, Terry McGinnis, from the show Batman: Beyond. Terry was confirmed to take over as Batman after an elderly Bruce Wayne, who is his mentor in this continuity.

It's expensive, and tall – and a must for anyone's given Batcave, provided they can afford it. You can see more shots of it in the attached gallery, and dream of a medium-sized Batman guarding your doorway. He might just intimidate a few folks. You can pre-order it here, and, yes, there is a payment plan available.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

