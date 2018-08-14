‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Premium Edition Only $7.99 for Limited Time at Fanatical

You’ve been asking for it, now you have it. Fanatical is offering a huge discount on Batman: Arkham Knight, which is hailed by many as the best superhero game ever made. Not only can you snag Arkham Knight for dirt cheap, Fanatical is actually offering the Premium Edition, which comes with all of the season pass DLC, for only $7.99. That’s not a typo. You can snag it for yourself right here.

As with all of Fanatical’s star deals, this is a limited time offer. This bundle, at this price, will only be available for 48 hours while supplies last. “While supplies last” is the important part here, because they’re only offering a set number of Steam keys, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. We expect this deal to sell out long before the 48 hours is up, so if you’re thinking about pulling the trigger, do it sooner than later.

In addition to the award-winning base game, the season pass DLC will grant you new story missions, more legendary villains to fight, new legendary Batmobiles, advanced challenge maps, more character skins, and additional race tracks. You’re going to be very busy for a very long time.

Here’s the features breakdown from Fanatical:

Explore the entirety of Gotham City – For the first time, players have the opportunity to explore all of Gotham City in a completely open and free-roaming game world. More than five times that of Batman: Arkham City, Gotham City has been brought to life with the same level of intimate, hand-crafted attention to detail for which the Arkham games are known.

Introducing the Batmobile – The highly anticipated addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City.

New Combat and Gadget Features – Gamers have at their disposal more combat moves and high-tech gadgetry than ever before. The new ‘gadgets while gliding’ ability allows Batman to deploy gadgets such as batarangs, the grapnel gun or the line launcher mid-glide while Batman’s utility belt is once again upgraded to include all new gadgets that expand his range of forensic investigation, stealth incursion and combat skills.

Most Wanted Side Missions – Players can fully immerse themselves in the chaos that is erupting in the streets of Gotham. Encounters with high-profile criminal masterminds are guaranteed while also offering gamers the opportunity to focus on and takedown individual villains or pursue the core narrative path.

