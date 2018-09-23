New ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Video Reveals Never Before Seen Secrets And Details

If you know a thing or two about video game development, you will know that developers have an array of tricks and illusions they use for their games that players never get to witness, unless of course YouTuber Shesez makes a “Boundary Break” video of said game.

For those that don’t know: Boundary Break is a series where the aforementioned Shesez does what we all wish we could do sometimes: break a game’s camera and start exploring unrestrictedly all of our favorite games and scenes.

And the latest Boundary Break explores a game many of us have likely played and adore: Batman: Arkham Knight from developer Rocksteady Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

More specifically, the video features secrets not only involving Batman, but other characters like the Joker. Such secrets include a mysterious orb of unknown origins that accompanies the Joker while he’s in the incinerator. It also shows something I’ve always personally wondered: what happens to someone when they go inside the Batmobile.

At 16 minutes long, the video is packed with way more additional details and secrets hidden under the surface that I won’t spoil, but if you’re a fan of the series then it is certainly worth a gander. And even if you aren’t the biggest Arkham Knight fan, but appreciate and are interested in video game development, then it is also worth a peep.

Batman: Arkham Knight, which released in 2015, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more about one of the most critically-acclaimed supehero games, below:

“Batman: Arkham Knight brings the award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios to its epic conclusion. Developed exclusively for New-Gen platforms, Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile. The highly anticipated addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. In this explosive finale, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city that he is sworn to protect, as Scarecrow returns to unite the super criminals of Gotham and destroy the Batman forever.”

