Batman: Arkham Knight Player Points Out Incredible Detail Six Years Later

Batman: Arkham Knight, the most recent and final Batman Arkham game, has been out for over six years. Despite this, players are just now noticing some incredible details. Over on Reddit, one fan of the game recently shed light on the fact if you use crouch when using Batman, Robin will follow you. This isn't that surprising. What's surprising is if you do this as Robin, Batman won't follow you. Obviously, this is a small detail, but it's the type of details fans love, as it's an easy thing to overlook as a developer, which in turn signals that a lot of love and attention went into the game.

As for the detail itself, it isn't actually a new discovery like others have reported. Players have known about it since the game's release, however, apparently the players that did know about it are in the minority, or at least that's what the replies to the Reddit post suggest, as they are brimming with fans who never noticed this detail. And considering the Batman Arkham page homes some of the game's most dedicated and hardcore fans, that's saying a lot. In other words, while it's not technically a new discovery, it's new to many.

Batman: Arkham Knight released back in 2015 via developer Rocksteady Studios and WB Games. A he successor to the 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins, and the fourth main installment in the Batman: Arkham, it achieved both critical and commerical success, however, it's successful launch was partially drowned out by the controversial PC port, which was a mess at release.

In 2021, there's still no word of a new Batman game, but DC fans are getting Gotham Knights next year, which isn't technically a Batman game, but is set in the Batman universe and stars every prominent Batman hero other than The Dark Crusader himself.

