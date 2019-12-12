Batman and Sonic Voice Actor Teases The Game Awards Reveal

While there have been any number of teases for reveals at tonight’s The Game Awards, producer Geoff Keighley and company still have a number of tricks up their sleeves. For every game that’s been hinted at, there seems to be another that nobody’s going to be prepared for. Case in point? Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith is teasing… something or other.

It’s worth noting here that we basically know something Sonic is happening tonight, though most folks have assumed it’ll have something to do with the film rather than any animation or video game. And WB Games Montreal teased what is heavily assumed to be a new Batman video game back in September, but hasn’t said a peep about it since despite the numerous opportunities to do so. An announcement tonight would make since as it’s sort of the last hurrah for gaming shows and conventions for the year.

Lending this credibility to being a Batman reveal, beyond the fact that Smith previously provided the voice for Batman in the likes of Batman: Arkham Origins, is the fact the longtime Batman voice Kevin Conroy apparently won’t be returning for whatever’s next for the Caped Crusader in video games. All the stars certainly seem to be aligning…

There is, as of writing, no officially announced Batman or Sonic the Hedgehog games in the works, but both or either could easily be announced tonight during The Game Awards, which starts at 8:30PM ET. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.