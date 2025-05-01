A new Resident Evil 9 report has some good news for fans looking forward to the Capcom game. It has been four years since the release of Resident Evil Village, aka Resident Evil 8, which came out in 2021. Meanwhile, it has been eight years since the release of Resident Evil 7 in 2017. Based on the gap between Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, it is reasonable to expect the Resident Evil 9 release date to be on the horizon. Whether it is or not, a new report does not say, but the report does say Capcom is gearing up to reveal the game soon.

The new report comes the way of AestheticGamer, a source that doesn’t have a bulletproof track record, but when it comes to Resident Evil specifically, has proven to be quite reliable. According to the Capcom insider, the Japanese games maker is preparing to reveal RE9 “in the not-so-distant future.”

Of course, this is both vague and subjective, but with rumors circulating that a substantial PlayStation Showcase — the first in two years — is on the horizon, the two rumors may be related. After all, Capcom and PlayStation have worked together in the past for both Resident Evil reveals and general marketing.

According to the same source, Capcom is currently hard at work on not just Resident Evil 9, but a remake of Resident Evil 0, which will be the first and next remake since Resident Evil 4 Remake.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this in any capacity. There are a few reasons we do not expect this to change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

For more coverage on the rumored Resident Evil 9 — including not just the latest rumors, but the latest and the latest speculation surrounding the Capcom game — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from RE9 when it is finally revealed?