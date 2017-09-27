Batman: The Enemy Within Episode Two’s Trailer Features Plenty Of Harley Quinn

Even though we won't be getting the episode itself until next week, Telltale Games has debuted a new trailer that gives us a closer look at what happens in the next episode of Batman: The Enemy Within.

In the second episode, titled The Pact, Batman finds the odds stacked against him as he not only has to deal with familiar villains, but also a new face that's entering the fold, and wielding a mighty mallet – the psychotic Harley Quinn.

"The death of a villain at the hands of a mysterious assassin was just the beginning. As explosions rock Gotham, Batman races to meet a new foe, but encounters a force that may cause even the Dark Knight to fall. In the guise of the billionaire, Bruce meets John Doe's 'friends' and becomes enmeshed in a plot where the only way out is to go deeper in. But at what cost?" Telltale noted in its press release.

The second episode will be available next Tuesday, October 3rd, and with it, you'll also be able to download the first two episodes of The Enemy Within on iOS and Android. In addition, the retail version of The Enemy Within, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, will drop on the same date, giving you access to the full season, including forthcoming episodes as they happen.

Otherwise, the episode will be available digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, for the low price of $4.99. There are also season pass options available through PlayStation Store and Steam if you wish to purchase the whole thing in one shot – and considering the way that the story of The Enemy Within is going, that's certainly a viable option.

Enjoy the trailer above, and find out what kind of threats Batman is up against – and there's a lot. In fact, you might have your hands full with Harley alone, since she's pretty fearless and, on top of that, completely bonkers. Between her and Joker, you'll have to make the right choices to make sure you survive their encounter long enough to get to episode three. Good luck!