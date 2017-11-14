Batman: The Enemy Within’s Next Episode, Fractured Mask, Coming Next Week

Telltale Games has been admist some controversy as of late, between a dead Diplomat appearing in one of its games, and, most recently, layoffs that saw about 25 percent of its staff being without jobs. That said, it’s continuing to support its franchises, including Batman: The Enemy Within, which is currently going through quite the traumatic season.

That season will continue next week, as the publisher has announced the third chapter in the series, Fractured Mask, which will be releasing next week. The team noted on Twitter, “We’re happy to announce that the third episode of #Batman: The Enemy Within, ‘Fractured Mask’, premieres Tuesday, November 21st!” (You can see the tweet below.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re happy to announce that the third episode of #Batman: The Enemy Within, “Fractured Mask,” premieres Tuesday, November 21! pic.twitter.com/lXuB1HzrDJ — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) November 14, 2017

Details about the episode haven’t been revealed just yet, but the events will certainly tie in with the first two episodes of the series, in which Batman and Bruce Wayne have their hands full dealing with the likes of the Riddler, the Joker and Harley Quinn.

The episode will be available for $4.99, or you can download it for free if you purchased the Season Pass for it, or the retail edition that’s available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’ll also likely be available for mobile, and there’s word that the Nintendo Switch version of the game isn’t too far off, as the original Batman: The Telltale Series will release for the system shortly.

We’ll provide further details on the story as soon as we get more information from Telltale. For now, though, this chapter definitely looks like one that Batman fans shouldn’t miss.

Batman: The Enemy Within is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and will come to Nintendo Switch in the near future.