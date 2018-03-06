Battleborn, Darksiders, Atari Classics Join PlayStation Now Line-Up

Even though Sony still has to figure out a better pricing model for the service, PlayStation Now offers a pretty good service for those of you looking to check out PlayStation 4 games through the cloud, either on your main console or on PC. And today, a dozen new titles (along with four PS3-to-PS4 upgrades) have been added to the service, extending its growing library of over 350 available to stream.

Perhaps the most noteworthy of the new games is Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, THQ Nordic’s remastering of the classic action game. This beauty runs at 60 frames per second, and looks and plays better than ever. Oh, and Mark Hamill voices one of the characters. Bonus!

In addition, 2K’s Battleborn is available on the service, so you can team up with friends in co-op fashion and take on a number of missions as you attempt to save your last sliver of the universe from doom. This game got destroyed in the face of Overwatch, but its debut on PlayStation Now could give players a second chance to discover it.

Both of the Atari Flashback titles are also included in the collection, featuring a number of arcade and Atari 2600 favorites that you can play all over again, from Asteroids to Tempest to Centipede. This arcade remains open all night, so feel free to check these games out!

Here’s the full rundown of titles that you can play on the service right now:

ADR1FT

Assetto Corsa

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2

Battleborn

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Defense Grid 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

Lords of the Fallen

Pixel Piracy

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Zombie Vikings

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Terraria

Tiny Brains

Sony also revealed on its blog today the most popular titles on the service for the month of February. The PlayStation 3 classic Red Dead Redemption lead the charge in first place, followed by NBA 2K16, WWE 2K16, PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition and Fallout: New Vegas. The full top ten list is below:

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

Fallout: New Vegas

Until Dawn

Mortal Kombat

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

God of War 3 Remastered

Yakuza 5

PlayStation Now is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 and PC.