Latest Battlefield 1 Update Brings Some Much Needed Stability

The latest update for Battlefield 1 is now live and brings with it many of the stability changes that DICE has been discussing for quite some time now. The largest focus, however, is lighting.

With adjusting the bloom in-game, particular areas in the shooter will appear darker, less exposed. But it wouldn’t be an online patch without a few bug fixes, balance changes, and other tweaks to the game experience. Check out the full patch notes below to check out what’s new in the appropriately titled “Easter Update”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enabled a Mid-Round Team Balancer, following the below criteria:

There are 10 or more players in the server.

There must be a mid-round change to the player count in the match.

If the team sizes differ by at least 3 players, an imbalance will be indicated and after 30 seconds the teams will be rebalanced.

Players will be evaluated by the amount of score they have contributed and duration of time they have been on the team – the higher in both criteria will lessen, or

remove, your chances of moving.

If a player is moved by the Mid-Round Team Balancer, they will not be moved a second time.

Players in parties will not be moved.

Players in squads are less likely to be moved.

The Mid-Round Team Balancer will wait until a player has lost their life before switching teams; if a player is already in the deploy screen when the balancing occurs, they would need to deploy and lose their life before being moved.

STABILITY AND MATCH EXPERIENCE

Improved stability on all platforms.

Improved matchmaking into Battlefield 1 Apocalypse maps.

MAPS AND MODES

Improved visibility when looking outside while standing indoors. We have addressed the following maps:

Amiens Ballroom Blitz Sinai Desert Verdun Heights Soissons Lupkow Pass Galicia Tsaritsyn Heligoland Bight

Improved the balance of Volga River in the Red Tide Operation.

Fixed an issue where players were able to reach unintended rooftops in Amiens.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision after destroying bridges on Amiens.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision when existing the fort on Monte Grappa.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision near the D capture flag in Fao Fortress.

Fixed the fidelity of some trees on the River Somme map.

UNLOCKS AND PLAYER JOURNEY

Corrected the rarity grade of the PTFO weapon skins to Legendary.

Corrected the rarity grade of the Incarcerator weapon skin to Distinguished.

Fixed an issue where the Reaper Affliction would trigger a constant grunting sound effect while the player was taking damage.

UX AND UI