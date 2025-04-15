New York Times Strands Answers for April 15th

Need some help tackling today’s Strands? We got your (quarter)back as we have everything to solve today, April 15th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to hints and tips to help you figure it out. Word search lovers have called Strands a daily tradition since its inception in 2023, much like Wordle and Connections did in the past. With today’s theme, “Draft picks”, we have a fun one to huddle with, though it’s a bit more fluid than that. Regardless, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Strands’ has players find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like dance moves or fried foods. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of fried foods, potential words would be fries or fried chicken.

Today’s Strands theme is “Draft picks”.

With today, April 15th, the theme, like yesterday’s, lends itself well to the overall topic, though not in the way you think. The theme for today’s Strands is “Draft picks”. You may think it revolves around football given how it’s presented, but it’s deeper than that. When it comes to puzzles like today, it’s good to look into words as their own and see different interpretations. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a work for an independently owned distributor of liquid libations.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Microbrewery

If you couldn’t tell, it’s not talking about football, but what some may partake in while watching it: alcohol. Specifically, ‘draft’ beers that are available at microbreweries. If you want to know all the words in April 15th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Stout

Porter

Pilsner

Microbrewery

Lager

Bock

Nitro

Sour

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.