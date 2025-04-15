New York Times Connections Answers for April 15th

Is today’s Connections from The New York Times tough to figure out? Fortunately, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 15th’s Connections. The New York Times’ Connections has been going strong since 2023, as it’s challenging category-based gameplay has given Wordle and Strands a run for their money. In terms of today’s puzzle, despite appearing rather simple, it has some tricks up its sleeve that can make you lose your streak. Luckily, we have played today’s puzzle and have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Simpsons family members or synonyms for love to camera filters or middle names of U.S. presidents. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has a few interesting words in it’s roster.

With today’s Connections, we, just like yesterday and the day before, have some pretty decent words that can reasonably fit into several different categories. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Bell, Refrain, Speed, Chorus, Bridge, Hubris, Darling, Hearts, Hook, Avoid, Hero, Cease, Spoons, Pan, Abstain, and Tragedy.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We’ve omitted these words

Green: Go Fish

Blue: Thespis would be proud

Purple: Neverland is well familiar with these last names

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Desist

Green: Card Games

Blue: Elements of Greek Drama

Purple: Second Words of “Peter Pan” Characters

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 15th:

Yellow: Abstain, Avoid, Cease, Refrain

Green: Bridge, Hearts, Speed, Spoons

Blue: Chorus, Hero, Hubris, Tragedy

Purple: Bell, Darling, Hook, Pan

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.