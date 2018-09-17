‘Battlefield 1’ Is Available For Less Than $6

Battlefield 1’s price has dropped considerably ahead of Battlefield V’s release with the game costing less than $6 at times, but the sale won’t last much longer.

Whether you’re on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One, EA DICE’s Battlefield 1 can still be bought for next to nothing. Normally priced at $39.99, the PlayStation Store has the game marked down to just $5.19 if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, which you likely already do if you’re looking into buying the first-person shooter. That sale ends on Sept. 18, but Microsoft’s Battlefield 1 deal ends even sooner than that. The Microsoft Store has the game available for exactly $6, 85 percent off, but that deal ends in just one day on Sept. 17.

“Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia,” the product description for Battlefield 1 says. “Discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign, or join in epic multiplayer battles with up to 64 players, and adapt your tactics to the earth-shattering destruction and dynamic weather. Fight as infantry, lead horse charges or take control of amazing vehicles on land, air and sea, from tanks and biplanes to the gigantic Behemoths – some of the largest vehicles in Battlefield history.”

While the store pages don’t directly mention Battlefield V as a reason for the promotion, those who have been following Battlefield news outside of the upcoming game will know that there have been several deals and special offers surrounding the most recent Battlefield game as part of EA’s “Road to Battlefield V” plans. EA DICE appears to be giving everyone a chance to try the past game before moving onto the next through deals like these and even a giveaway that gives a free Battlefield 1 Premium Pass to anyone who wants it.

EA DICE announced the Premium Pass giveaway at the start of September and said that all who own a copy of Battlefield 1 are free to obtain the Premium Pass between Sept. 11-18. Normally priced at $49.99, the Premium Pass comes with expansions such as They Shall Not Pass, In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides, and Apocalypse. That means 16 different multiplayer maps, 14 Superior Battlepacks, and more are all included for free so long as you own the $6 game.

You can get the Premium Pass here from now until Sept. 18.

