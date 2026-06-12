Xbox 360 Exclusive From 2007 Returns and It’s Free

Back in 2007, an Xbox 360 console exclusive game was released by developer Klei Entertainment, who self published the title. This was actually the first release from Klei Entertainment, which would go on to make and become known for the Don’t Starve series, long before it was acquired by Tencent. The game never came to another console platform later, and this has not changed. It’s back on Steam for the first time in 11 years, though. And it’s not just back, but available to download for free until June 15.

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Klei Entertainment specifically debuted as a studio in 2006 with the release of a little puzzle game named Eets. Console gamers didn’t play it until the following year, when, as noted, it came to Xbox 360. It’s no longer available to purchase via Xbox, and it also hasn’t been available on Steam since 2015. The latter just changed, though. Going forward, it will be available for $10 for anyone who wants to revisit the game from yesteryear. Until June 15, though, it is free.

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Mid 2000s Hidden Gem

When Eets was released back in the day, it earned a solid 81 on Metacritic, but as a smaller PC exclusive and then Xbox Live Arcade game, it flew under the radar of most. For those that know nothing about it is a puzzle game quite similar to Lemmings, in the sense that players guide a character through an on-screen puzzle, or in the case of the game, over 100 on-screen puzzles. And this is a puzzle game fan’s puzzle game, which is to say, many of the puzzles are quite challenging. To this end, more casual fans of the genre may struggle with it.

“In an effort to preserve the game for ourselves and our fans, we’ve updated the game to be playable once again, and we’re releasing the game free of charge to commemorate our 20th anniversary,” writes Klei Entertainment of the surprise. “We’ve come a long way, and we appreciate every one of you who has supported us on this adventure. We hope you enjoy this slice of Klei history, and thank you for the opportunity to create more adventures for you to enjoy in the future.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out this new free Steam game can; however, its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” Considering it’s just come back to Steam for the first time in over a decade as a freebie, there probably isn’t much Steam Deck support, if any.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.