Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Is Now Less Than Half the Original Price

The Premium Pass for Battlefield 1 is now less than half of the original price thanks to huge discounts across all platforms.

Whether you’re playing on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or a PC, you can now grab Battlefield 1’s Premium Pass for just $15. The original cost of the DLC pass will cost your $50, so this deal is one that you absolutely don’t want to miss out on if you’re still invested in the popular shooter. The Premium Pass goes on sale every now and then, but it’s hard to imagine it dipping to a lower cost than $15 anytime after this sale ends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By buying the Premium Pass, you’re extending your Battlefield 1 experience in a huge way. The Pass grants players four different themed expansion packs that include 16 new maps, 20 weapons, operations, and tons of unlockables. You’ll also get a two-week head start on the expansions when they’re released with everyone else who doesn’t have the Pass having to wait to purchase them.

The next expansion to be released is Turning Tides that has its first wave of content coming on Dec. 11, the full list of expansions detailed below.

Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass: The hardened veterans of the French army make a stand in a brutal defense of their homeland.

Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar: Enter the biggest front of World War I with the Russian army.

Battlefield 1 Turning Tides: Participate in the amphibious warfare of World War I.

Battlefield 1 Apocalypse: Go over the top in hellish infamous battles during the most cataclysmic time of the war.

You can pick up the Premium Pass for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC through the through whichever link included suits your needs, but there is a slight catch with the Xbox version. You’ll see that it’s listed at $20 through the Microsoft Store, but the price drops down to $15 if you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold subscription, something that shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you own the multiplayer game in the first place.

The sale is live now and the Microsoft Store will only have the discount for the next six days, so act quick before it’s gone.