Battlefield 1 Getting New Turning Tides Update, Coming Later This Year

Although it’s going to be a while before we get a new Battlefield game (since DICE is putting the finishing touches on Star Wars: Battlefront II at the moment), we are getting some new content for the previously released Battlefield 1 – and that will suit fans just fine.

The next big downloadable expansion for the game has been announced, and it’s being called Turning Tides. This content will be making its way this December, and will introduce some new naval warfare to the game, recreating historic moments such as the Gallipoli Offensive and the Zeebrugge Raid. On top of that, the British Royal Marines will be introduced as a new playable faction within the game.

Here’s a quick rundown of what will be included in the pack:

Achi Baba (map): Throw yourself into the British assault on the Gallipoli peninsula of 1915 in an intense, fast, and infantry-focused setting.

Cape Helles (map): Storm the beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula with the British forces or defend the Ottoman Empire’s fortifications.

Gallipoli (Operation): Defend or attack sectors on the Cape Helles and Achi Baba maps in a new, epic Operation.

6 new guns: Find your new favourite weapon among the M1917 Trench Carbine, Maschinenpistole M1912/P.16, Farquhar-Hill, M1917 MG, Carcano M91 Carbine, and Type 38 Arisaka.

2 new melee weapons: The new Naval Cutlass and Grappling Hook melee weapons are perfect for close and personal fights.

L-Class Destroyer: Rule the waves with the mighty Destroyer and take on sea, air, and ground units with its cannons, torpedoes, AA guns, and mines.

C-Class Airship: Deliver death from above in a nimble airship with room for a pilot with three gunners.

Infiltrator Elite Class: Hide in plain sight and move faster across the battlefield with the new Infiltrator Elite pickup.

That’s a lot of stuff – and certainly enough to keep Battlefield fans busy well into the new year, when a new expansion could be introduced. So there’s no way this multiplayer party is coming to an end. It’s a good time to jump into the war fray, with even more stuff to come.

Battlefield 1 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.