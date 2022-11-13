Battlefield 2042 Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Electronic Arts and developer DICE have recently announced that Battlefield 2042 will be going free-to-play across all platforms in the coming month. Although this free period won't last forever, it will allow players to check out the game and see how it has fared since first releasing late in 2021. Better yet, this free access will also be happening around the same time that Battlefield 2042's massive Season 3 update will be going live.

Slated to begin next month, EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will become free-to-play across all of the game's varying platforms at different times. Those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One will be able to check out B2042 starting on December 1st and lasting through the 4th. Steam users on PC can then check out the game between December 1-5, while PlayStation users will have to wait a bit longer. Fortunately, those on PS4 and PS5 will get the longest free access period as it will run from December 16th until the 23rd.

"Players can log in during the Free Access periods to earn the Battlefield 2042 Welcome Pack, including a collection of new cosmetics, as well as instant access to the Season 1 and 2 Specialists, Lis and Crawford – giving players a total of 13 Specialists to choose from," explained EA in an accompanying press release of how this free phase will operate. "Over 15 maps will be available, including 4 reworked battlefields from 2042's launch. Additionally, more than 100 weapons and gadgets, and 40+ powerful vehicles can be found and utilized across six unique game modes."

Lastly, EA also confirmed that Battlefield 2042's standard Battle Pass will be accessible to players during this free period as well. Furthermore, if anyone happens to buy the game after this free-to-play phase, their progress and potential in-game purchases will end up transferring over to the full version of the title.

