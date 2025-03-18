Battlefield 2042 Update 8.6.0 Released for New War Machine Event

Battlefield 2042 update 8.6.0 is rolling out today for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms and ushers in the game’s new War Machine event. While much of the focus on the Battlefield series recently has been tied to leaked footage of Battlefield 6 from ongoing playtests, EA itself has still been supporting BF2042 for the time being. Now, this has resulted in yet another limited-time event kicking off in the game in addition to some smaller alterations also being made.

Downloadable now, this new Battlefield 2042 update predominantly centers around the War Machine event. Not only does War Machine bring new game modes across a variety of different maps, it also adds a new event pass for players to begin progressing through. Beyond this, developer DICE has made some additional tweaks to bugs that have been found in BF2042 that have been tied to specific weapons, vehicles, and maps.

If you’re interested, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Battlefield 2042 update today alongside the latest trailer of the new War Machine event below.

Play video

Time-limited Event: War Machine

With update 8.6.0 players will jump into our new time-limited event War Machine, which comes with a variety of new modes, and a brand new event pass.

Rush Override

War Machine’s first event mode, Override is a Rush PvE mode that pits humans vs machines in a steely brawl where four players must work together as a squad to overcome AI-controlled robots on:

Redacted

Arica Harbor

Exposure

Noshahr Canals

Domination

Coming to Battlefield 2042 for the first time, players will know Domination as a fast-paced, small version of an Infantry only Conquest on:

Arica Harbor

Noshahr Canals

Stadium

Battle of the Bulge

Breakaway

King of the Hill

War Machine continues to receive new content as this event unfolds, with King of the Hill, a new time-limited mode, arriving on April 1. Stay tuned to one of our upcoming Update Notes to learn more about what to expect from King of the Hill.

Event Pass

War Machine will bring an all-new event pass to Battlefield 2042 giving you the chance to earn more unlockables, including BFCs, legendary items, and 8 new unique specialist skins. Players can also get access to the Accelerated Event Pass, which offers 30 tiers of unlockable content, 15 Tier Skips, and the legendary CENTRAL Unit India outfit for Angel.

Store Bundles

War.exe – 1750 Battlefield Coins

Flesh vs. Steel – 1750 Battlefield Coins

War Machines – Contains War.exe and Flesh vs. Steel bundles, 3000 Battlefield Coins

New Vault Weapon: AN-94

The AN-94 Assault Rifle, well known from Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4, makes its way from Portal to All-Out Warfare with updated handling and damage.

Dev comment: We want the AN-94 to have a strong identity around the hyperburst, to be a great choice when you want precision in the close-to-mid-range combat range.

Attachments

8 muzzle attachments, a wide variety of choices to go in loud or quiet.

9 scope attachments to choose from.

8 underbarrel attachments, including GP-30 varieties and bipod functionality.

As part of the transition from Battlefield Portal to Battlefield 2042 All-Out-Warfare the AN-94 will also arrive with mastery, progression and unlocks which you have come to expect from vaulted weaponry.

Changelog

Maps

Fixed a bug where players could access an unintended area via spawn beacon near the C Flag on Redacted.

Vehicles

Added full auto throttle option for airplanes. Can be toggled on or off.

Fixed inconsistent camera behavior on Portal’s HMMWV.

Fixed a bug where the red vignette indicating your soldier is at low health would not show while sitting inside open seats of vehicles.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the AK5C sometimes had doubled handling modifiers from suppressors under certain circumstances.

GP-30 HE now deals consistent damage on direct impact. Previously the lack of feedback could cause confusion when hitting an enemy directly.

Added bullet type icon to the Close Combat magazine for the BSV-M, which was missing before.

Gameplay Flow & Social