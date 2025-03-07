Battlefield 6 Leak Shows Off New Gameplay, Destruction from Battlefield Labs Tests

New Battlefield 6 gameplay has leaked giving us a proper first look at combat, destruction, and various features in the game. Battlefield 6 is expected to be one of the biggest releases on the horizon. There is a lot of love for the massive shooter franchise, but also a lot of frustration. The series had an impressively strong run during the late 2000s and early 2010s with games like Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. The series arguably peaked with Battlefield 4, a game that kicked off the last console generation and set a high bar for the series going forward. While Battlefield 1 was solid, subsequent entries beyond that were rocky at best.

With that said, many long for the golden age of the series. EA has high expectations and ambitions for Battlefield 6. It is putting a large number of studios to work on the upcoming game, even halting development on more Need for Speed games so Criterion can assist in the development of the new shooter. It’s going to be a very, very expensive gamble for EA, but if all goes well, it should be very lucrative. To ensure things do go well, EA is doing a series of extremely early playtests for Battlefield 6 that will allow players to go hands on with the new game and provide feedback.

EA’s goal is to get feedback early in the development of Battlefield 6 so they can properly shape the game with fans in mind. Previously, Battlefield would do a beta or alpha a few months ahead of launch, but it was usually done for balancing and server stress testing. These playtests are happening almost a year before the game will release. It’s so early that the new Battlefield doesn’t even really have a official title yet, it’s just being referred to as Battlefield 6 as a placeholder by fans. Nevertheless, the first Battlefield 6 playtest has begun and as you might imagine, it’s leak galore.

A ton of Battlefield 6 gameplay has leaked thanks to the playtest and it’s pretty juicy. Given we’ve only gotten a brief look at Battlefield 6‘s gameplay up until now, we are finally able to dissect what’s different about this game. For starters, you can see small, unintrusive damage numbers when hitting enemies, the destruction looks tremendous and better than previous games by a large margin, and it overall just looks like a tight shooter. Defibs once again make a return for medics alongside the traditional four class system that Battlefield fans are accustomed to. It looks like a refined, modernized version of Battlefield 3 or 4 with newer features like leaning, sliding, and so on. Thankfully, specialists are nowhere to be found and Battlefield’s iconic theme music makes a return in the endgame screen, making it feel like a classic Battlefield game.

Battlefield 6 will also integrate a classic spawn screen UI reminiscent of Battlefield 4 which is sort of a basic 3D mock-up of the landscape rather than a top-down Google Earth-esque view of the map. Similarly, you will also get a small screen that shows you a live feed of where ever you are about to spawn so you can determine if its a good place to respawn. All in all, it looks really good. Battlefield 6‘s efforts may pay off in the end, but it is worth noting that this game is still far away from releasing and things could change for better or worse. We likely won’t know when Battlefield 6 is releasing until GTA 6 confirms its release date as EA is planning around competition. Either way, if this is a sign of things to come, Battlefield 6 does look promising and could stick the landing.