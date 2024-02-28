Battlefield 2042 Gets Final Update Before Season 7, Patch Notes Revealed

One final update for Battlefield 2042 has gone live prior to the start of Season 7. In early March, the next season of BF2042 is finally slated to arrive and will bring with it a ton of new content that players will be able to experience in the months ahead. Prior to Season 7's launch, though, DICE has pushed out one last patch for Season 6 that ends this current phase of the multiplayer on a strong note.

Available to download now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, update version 6.4.0 for Battlefield 2042 brings some important changes. For starters, the game mode Control is now available to experience with this latest update having brought two new maps to the experience. Beyond this, DICE has also made some overhauls to BF2042's servers and has also retooled the HUD that appears while in helicopters. Per usual, there are also a fair number of bug fixes with this patch that should improve the overall game just a bit.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Battlefield 2042 update at the bottom of the page. As for Season 7, DICE hasn't announced a specific launch date just yet, but we should learn more in the days ahead.

Battlefield 2042 Update 6.4.0 Patch Notes

Changelog

Arkangel Directive

Arkangel Directive is now underway. Utilise the Ascension satellite network, and experience the mode Control. Take and hold rotating objectives to upload tactical telemetry, collect the most telemetry to command the region, and earn Ascension Points to purchase vehicles.

Execute the Directive. Take Control.

Control is played as 24v24 across Reclaimed, Orbital, Valparaiso and Arica Harbor, with your goal being to collect telemetry data to upload to the Arkangel Satellite. Update 6.4 will include support for two additional maps in Breakaway and Discarded.

Persistent Servers Update

Season 6 has now come to a close and we are on our way towards Season 7. As we make our way to the new Season, we're improving how Persistent Servers function for Battlefield Portal.

Going forward, if Battlefield 2042 does not have an active Season, all Custom Experiences created within Battlefield Portal will now benefit from server persistence for two days, whereas previously this wasn't available.

During an active Season, if you are a Battle Pass owner you will still benefit from 7 days of Server Persistence. Allowing your server to remain active for a longer duration of time.

Improved Aircraft Gunner Directional HUD

With Update 6.4, we continue to expand upon the directional HUD features that were included in a previous Game Update. Taking onboard Player Feedback, you will now be able to see the direction of your Gunner with more clarity.

We have also included the ability to select between Default, Legacy, Both or Disable this HUD feature within the Options screen. This functionality is titled as 'Helicopter Gunner View'.

Default: Battlefield 2042's standard HUD with the weapon barrel showing the gunners direction.

Legacy: Inspired by previous titles. This shows the gunner's pitch and yaw, while using an animated triangle inside a larger rectangular box.

Both: Both of these elements will be visible at the same time, with one being placed above the other.

Helicopter Impact Point UI HUD

Similar to the improved options for the Gunner Directional HUD above, players will now be able to select between different Crosshair Indicators for their Impact Point Crosshair. You can now choose between a Cross, Plus, Circle or disable the crosshair within the Crosshair Options screen.

News Networks Coming Online

News channels from around the world are reporting the formation of [redacted]. Conflicting reports from various networks paint different pictures of the impact this Coalition will have on the future of our world. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the situation develops.

AI, Soldier and General Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in some players experiencing a blackscreen on Breakthrough.

The Penguins got their highlighter pens out and your chosen Custom Player Color will now apply to the Squad and Players Screen, as well as your Gadget Icon. Yay, colors!

Resolved an issue where pressing the right click in quick succession on a weapon during the deploy screen would result in it selecting weapons underneath it within the list.

Resolved an issue where the Medical Pouch is displaying an incorrect string of text as part of its Hardware Unlock criteria.

The Scatter Grenade should now correctly track its progression.

Fixed the EMP sound from playing incorrectly when you're ejected from a Mounted Vulcan that has been destroyed by the OV-P Recon Drone.

The Codex has now been updated to allow for audio entries.

Resolved an issue where the EBAA Wildcat was playing audio whilst not having a radio.

Ammo and Medical Pouches are now resupplied from Angel's Loadout Crate.

Fixed some scenarios where Dozer using a zipline while holding their shield would result in them not making it to the end of the zipline. Please stop skydiving Dozer, that's Sundance's job.

Resolved an issue where the Squad Spectator Modifier would incorrectly have the Show Player Card and Deploy Button would be assigned to the same button.

Resolved an issue where the VOIP channel doesn't automatically switch when getting removed from a party.

Vehicles