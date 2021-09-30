Battlefield 2042 Developer Provides Update on State of Game Ahead of Release

Battlefield 2042 fans have slowly started to become nervous about the upcoming first-person shooter in recent months after Electronic Arts and developer DICE grew increasingly quiet about the project. Although the game had a rather major reveal earlier in the summer, news surrounding Battlefield 2042 eventually started to disappear as a whole, leading many to wonder about what might be wrong with the game. Fortunately, one developer who is actively working on the project has attempted to alleviate any concerns and has now given us a better idea of its current state before launch later this year.

According to Battlefield 2042 game designer Frederik Drabert, the title is currently in a state that he considers quite enjoyable. However, the work that is being done on the game at the moment is ensuring that it will be far more polished before launch. “The game that we want to expand on after launch is already there, can be played and is fun [in my opinion]. [It’s] not ready for launch yet as we need to do more polishing though: tweaking, fixing bugs & improving the whole experience,” Drabert said in response to a fan inquiry on social media. “So I would say it’s more like smoothing out the rough edges.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FrederikDrabert/status/1442598940759654405

While it remains to be seen if DICE can smooth out all of the rough patches in Battlefield 2042 before launch, if nothing else, fans around the globe will be able to discover next week if the game is at least fun to play. EA and DICE revealed this week that the Battlefield 2042 open beta is finally poised to go live for everyone on October 8 and will last through the 9th. Conversely, those with early access will be able to play starting on October 6.

As for the game as a whole, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19. It will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms when it does hit store shelves later in the year.

Are you still looking forward to picking up Battlefield 2042 for yourself this fall? And are you going to give the open beta a shot? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T MP1st]