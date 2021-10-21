New Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Reveals First Look at New Specialists

Prior to its launch in a little under a month, Electronic Arts and DICE have today made good on their word and have now revealed the final five Specialists that will be available for use in Battlefield 2042. Rather than just simply detailing how each Specialist will play on their own, DICE also revealed a brief new look at Battlefield 2042 in action that shows how each of these new classes will actually function.

As mentioned, five new Specialists for Battlefield 2042 were unveiled today and include Rao, Dozer, Sundance, Paik, and Angel. Each character has their own unique moves that they can use while on the battlefield in order to get a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, Rao is able to use an ability called Trojan Network that allows him to hack into other characters. When these hacked characters are then killed, it then reveals the position of other enemies that may have been in that person’s vicinity. Conversely, Dozer is outfitted with abilities that allow him to sustain more damage in fights. As a whole, each character is quite different from one another to ensure a high level of replayability.

Based on Battlefield's four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait. It's up to you to customize the rest of the loadout!

Speaking more to how Specialists actually work in Battlefield 2042, DICE better explained the system for those that might not be familiar with it. “Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait. It’s up to you to customize the rest of the loadout!” the studio explained via social media. “You’ll determine the playstyle of your squad by choosing different Specialist and equipment setups to take on any situation.”

If you didn’t already have the game’s release date circled on your calendar, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch next month on November 19. When it does arrive, it will be releasing across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

What do you think about the full slate of Specialists that have now been revealed for Battlefield 2042? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.