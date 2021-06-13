Battlefield 2042 Trailer Reveals First Look at Gameplay

Today, EA and DICE provided Battlefield fans their first look at the gameplay of Battlefield 2042 during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 conference. This isn't the first time we've seen the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game, but it's our first look at its gameplay. In other words, it's our best look yet at the game yet and what we can expect from the new installment in the series.

Not to be reductive, but it looks like "bigger and better" Battlefield. Battlefield 2042 is very much a Battlefield game, which is to say a somewhat realistic first-person shooter. And as the futuristic setting suggested it would be, it's a bit more over-the-top and less gritty than Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise," reds an official pitch of the game. "In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt, and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Players will take on several massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone."

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on October 22 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: