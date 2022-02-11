Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Passes 160,000 Signatures

EA and DICE released Battlefield 2042 worldwide on November 19 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At launch, it was a mess. Not only were players bombarded with bugs and weighed down by performance issues, but players were trigged by the laundry list of features from previous games that were missing. Three months later, the game’s performance issues have improved, but still persist, and there are still bugs. Meanwhile, it’s still missing all the features players have been demanding since launch and there’s no sight of any new content releasing anytime soon. Again, it’s a mess. Rather than wait for this mess to possibly be sorted out, players are starting to demand refunds. In fact, there’s a petition on Change.org right now that has quickly amassed 160,000 signatures demanding refunds be opened for all platforms.

According to the petition, EA participated in “false advertising” and “has cost consumers millions of dollars in damages.” What’s the aim? Well, not only is the petition seeking refunds, but it’s hoping the petition draws the attention of lawyers.

“EA’s release of Battlefield 2042 was a mockery of every customer who purchased this video game for $70 (USD) due to EA’s false advertising,” reads the petition. “Battlefield 2042 has cost consumers millions of dollars in damages and upset thousands of customers worldwide. According to many consumer reports, Electronic Arts and DICE did not keep many promises made at launch, and Battlefield 2042 was launched as unplayable. Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically change the in-game experience so much that it’s deemed an unfinished release by many community members. In fact, Battlefield 2042 was so poorly made that even Steam, a highly reputable provider of PC video games, allows customers to get a full refund. Signing this petition will get you one step closer to getting a refund on Battlefield 2042. Suppose this petition receives 50K signatures or more. In that case, I will reach out to some of the best class action lawyers in the country to evaluate a case against EA and DICE. Signing this petition is the equivalent of saying, ‘I wish I got a refund on this game.’ Please sign this petition if you feel you deserve a refund for Battlefield 2042. The gaming community should not tolerate this abuse and bullying from multi-billion dollar corporations who make unfinished games and false advertisements.”

At the moment of publishing, nothing has come of this petition nor has EA or DICE acknowledged it any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Should EA blindly provide refunds to Battlefield 2042 players?