Worthless Nintendo DS Game Now Selling for Hundreds at Resale

A Nintendo DS game that is more or less seen as worthless has now started to sell for hundreds of dollars on the resale market. Although the Nintendo DS family of handhelds isn’t that dated, some games within the catalog have started to greatly increase in value over time. Specifically, certain Pokemon, Dragon Quest, and other rare third-party games have consistently sold for a lot of money, primarily due to continued high demand for these titles. Now, demand for one Nintendo DS game has started to shoot up for a reason that many would not expect.

Over the past week or two, physical copies of Cory in the House on Nintendo DS have started to skyrocket in value. Yes, the game based on the Disney Channel TV series of the same name has begun selling for prices of as much as $500 for sealed copies, while those that are CiB (complete in box) gone for $200 to $300. This trend isn’t a one-off, either, as there have been dozens of confirmed sales of Cory in the House on eBay alone in recent days. Prior to this boom, the game was only selling for anywhere between $5 and $12 as it was largely seen as shovelware.

Why Is This DS Game Increasing in Value?

So, why is this happening? Well, the brief answer is that Cory in the House has become the focal point of one of the first big memes of 2026. Many on the internet have jokingly labeled the Disney series as the “greatest anime” to ever come about. This memeing of the show has since spilled over to the video game, which has seen users on Metacritic boost its rating to make it one of the highest-rated games in the history of the website. Naturally, demand has also gone up for physical editions of the DS game, which has led many to capitalize on the situation by asking for hundreds of dollars for a copy. Surprisingly, some are willing to pay this much, which has led to plenty of confirmed sales.

Will this trend of Cory in the House selling for hundreds of dollars continue? Well, probably not. I have to imagine that this resale bubble is going to burst at some point in the coming weeks as this meme goes out of fashion and is replaced by something else. Still, if you find yourself wanting to pick up the latest “holy grail” for your own Nintendo DS collection, don’t let me stop you from doing so.

