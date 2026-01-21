Final Fantasy 7 Remake Update Is Great for Xbox Users and It Could Hint at Part 3’s Release

The full, modern remake of the original Final Fantasy 7 has been a long time coming. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the first in a planned trio of remake games, first released for PS5 back in 2020. Since then, the game’s updated Intergrade version has made its way to PC and, at long last, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox as of January 22nd. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake now available on Switch 2 and Xbox, many fans want to know when the next chapter, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, will arrive. Now, we have an answer, and it could be good news for the next installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s long been rumored that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would release for Xbox in 2026. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake just now hitting that platform (along with Switch 2) on January 22nd, however, that seems like a quick turnaround. However, reliable insider @NateTheHate has reaffirmed his prior comments about Rebirth hitting Xbox this year. And that aggressive release timeline could be a hint at when we’ll see the final game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy Could Get Its Final Installment in 2027

Image courtesy of square enix

Nate The Hate recently posted a thank-you note after being awarded 2025’s Leaker of the Year by the Gaming Leaks & Rumors Subreddit. Naturally, in response to his post, many fans asked follow-up questions regarding prior intel shared by the reliable leaker. And one such question asked whether Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was still headed to Xbox (and presumably Switch 2) in 2026. Nate the Hate’s response was short, sweet, and to the point – “Yes.”

Given that the first installment in the trilogy just arrived on Switch 2 and Xbox as of January 22nd, a second game this year is surprising news. Of course, given that Remake ends with plenty of adventure ahead of Cloud and friends, those playing on Xbox will be happy to hear that its sequel may not be too far from hitting the platform. But for those eagerly awaiting the conclusion to the remake trilogy that began in 2020, this begs another question… when is Game 3 set to release?

Square Enix has yet to firm up the timeline for when we can expect the conclusion to the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy. However, putting out the first two games for Xbox and Switch 2 in quick succession in 2026 could point to a looming deadline. After all, it’s been 6 years since Remake released and 2 since Rebirth. Why the rush to get both games on Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 all of a sudden?

Screenshot by ComicBook

Prior rumors have suggested that Square Enix has had a release date in mind for Part 3 for a while. At that time, insiders suggested the project was coming along at a good pace. So, though Square Enix has not publicly announced that release date, it seems likely that a 2027 release window for part 3 could be part of the plan. After all, 2027 marks the 40th anniversary of the first Final Fantasy game, so it would be a great year for a big new release. That timeline would also make sense with trying to ensure both of the prior games are available on all major platforms ahead of the next game’s release.

That said, Xbox gamers will likely be waiting a bit longer for the conclusion to the story, even if it does release in 2027. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is expected to once again launch as a PlayStation console exclusive, so it won’t make its way to Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC for at least a year after it comes out.

Have you played the first installments of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy yet, or are you waiting for their Xbox and Switch 2 release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T: Insider Gaming]