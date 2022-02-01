Battlefield 2042 Delays Start of Season 1

Somehow, the news associated with Battlefield 2042 just keeps getting worse. Originally planned to start in the early portion of 2022, Electronic Arts and DICE announced today that Season 1 of Battlefield 2042 now won’t begin until later this summer. This decision comes about as part of a larger push from DICE to fix some of the lingering issues within Battlefield 2042, which only goes to show that the title likely shouldn’t have launched in later 2021 in the first place.

Detailed on EA’s website today, it was explained that both EA and DICE have heard fan complaints about Battlefield 2042 since launch and are actively looking into a number of improvements. “Today we are stating our team’s commitment to bring the game up to the highest standards that we all hold for the franchise. We have heard you. So, we are heavily invested and committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 – working on taking action on multiple fronts to address feedback and implement extensive fixes to the game, key features that are important to you, and getting team play where it needs to be,” EA said of what can be expected from the game in the future.

Speaking more to the delay of Season 1, the studio said that this delay is one that has come about primarily because other fixes need to be of a higher priority at the moment. “We’ve had to make some big decisions to ensure that our next set of updates can be focused on delivering these improvements, with the most substantial one being to move the release date of our first Season to early Summer,” the blog post said. “This decision gives us the time to focus on improving the Battlefield 2042 experience while finalizing the development of our seasonal content to ensure that it all reaches our standard for quality.”

https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1488513276367540225

As mentioned, the fact that Season 1 for Battlefield 2042 has now been delayed just continues to stress that the game shouldn’t have even released last year. Not only was Battlefield 2042 in a rough state when it hit store shelves, but for post-launch content for the title to now be delayed makes this situation look even worse than it did before. It remains to be seen if EA and DICE can save the game in the long term, but they definitely have an uphill battle ahead.

How do you feel about Battlefield 2042 Season 1 getting pushed back to this summer? And what are your thoughts on the game as a whole? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.