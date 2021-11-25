Battlefield 2042 New Title Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new title update for Battlefield 2042 has now been pushed live by Electronic Arts and developer DICE. This is the second major update that the game has received since launching less than a week ago and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience that much more. And while much of this patch is focused on stomping out many lingering bugs and other issues that have started to appear in Battlefield 2042, there are some major balance tweaks as well.

Among the biggest changes in this new update for Battlefield 2042 include many to some of the game’s weapons. For starters, one of the best guns in the game has already been nerfed after many players finding it to be too powerful. To go along with this, DICE has also changed bullet spread on every single weapon in the game, meaning that there should be improved accuracy across the board.

As mentioned, this new update for Battlefield 2042 is currently available across every single platform. That means that whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or PC, you can get access to these new changes at this moment.

If you would like to find the full list of patch notes for this new update, you can find them down below.

Update 0.2.2